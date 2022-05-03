Mike Tindall has revealed his eldest daughter "can't wait to start contact rugby".

The 43-year-older former England Rugby Pro - who is married to the Queen's granddaughter Zara, with whom he has kids Mia, eight, Lena, three, and 13-month-old Lucas - admitted his girl has grown to "love" the sport and she's looking forward to taking the next step.

He told HELLO! magazine: "She loves it and she's excited that she can begin contact rugby next year."

Mia has certainly changed her mind, after Mike previously revealed his eldest child wasn't keen on rugby until she started to sink her teeth into actually taking part.

Speaking on his 'The Good, The Bad and The Rugby' podcast earlier this year, he said: "It's always hard to get Mia to go, she's like 'I don't like it' and then you get there, and she's off.

"Mia scored a couple... it was an eight-all thriller in the first game and then a nine-all thriller in the second."

At the time, he also reflected on the way his and Tara's daughter has grown since she was able to get involved in tag rugby after lockdown.

He added: "It's funny how much she's changed over the last, sort of, this year, since they've been back.

"[She's] figuring out how to avoid people because before they'd just all be really bunched in.

"Now they're getting more, where they run across but then they're all stepping back, and people are just falling around."

Meanwhile, Mike's wife Zara - who is the daughter of Princess Anne and her ex-husband Captain Mark Phillips - has been passing on some tips to her friend Chloe Madeley, after she announced in February that she and her husband James Haskell are expecting their first child together.

Back in March, Chloe said: "Zara’s given me some really good advice and a sack of muslins.

"I asked Zara and many people about bottle and breastfeeding, and they’ve all said, ‘You just won’t know until you try.’”