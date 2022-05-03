Kris Jenner is "happy" Blac Chyna's lawsuit against her family was unsuccessful.

The 33-year-old model had accused the reality TV dynasty of defamation - which she alleged resulted in the cancellation of E! series 'Rob and Chyna' in 2016 - and was seeking $108 million in damages from the billion-dollar family, but on Monday (02.05.22), the 12-member jury found the Kardashian-Jenners shouldn't have to pay damages regarding Chyna's loss of income and future earnings.

While Kris - who was the subject of the legal action along with her daughters Kylie Jenner and Khloe and Kim Kardashian - and her family were not in court to hear the verdict because they were preparing for the Met Gala, the 66-year-old matriarch admitted she's relieved the lengthy legal battle with her son Rob Kardashian's former fiance is over.

Admitting the toughest part was "going through it", she added to Variety: "I'm just happy it's over."

Quizzed on how she got through it, she added: "Pray, I live in my faith and just hope, you know, that's enough. And yeah, I'm glad it's over and I'm glad it's over for the girls. And we're here tonight to celebrate."

While Kris is happy the case is over, it may not be done for good as Chyna's lawyer, Lynne Ciani, has said they plan to appeal.

Speaking outside the court, shortly after the verdict was announced, she said: "Two things. Number one, the jury found that Chyna had not physically abused Rob Kardashian.

"Number two, the jury found that all four defendants intentionally interfered with [Chyna’s] contracts with the E! Network. We will appeal the remainder of the verdict."

Chyna had been seeking millions in damages from sisters Kim Kardashian, 41, Khloe, 37, their half-sister Kylie Jenner, 24, and their mother Kris Jenner, 66.

Last week, a judge ruled Kim would no longer be part of the trial because Chyna - whose real name is Angela White - had "not identified" any specific defamatory statement made towards her by the star after the family's attorney filed a request.

Several accusations had been made throughout the trial claiming Chyna had exhibited "threatening" behaviour towards her former flame and his family over the years.

Following the verdict, the Kardashian-Jenner family's attorney Michael Rhodes told reporters: "I think the case was very clear cut. The jury got it. I appreciate their service.

"I think the judge did a wonderful job of making sure it was a fair trial.

"They [the Kardashian-Jenners] were very pleased, very grateful. They were emphatic in their explicit expression of pleasure.

"I got to know them quite well over the last few years, and as you know, they’re exuberant."