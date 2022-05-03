Graham Nash refuses to mend a long-running rift with his kids because he "can't live in pain".

The 80-year-old musician admitted he fell out with his sons Jackson and Will and daughter Nile after he left their mother, Susan Sennett in 2016 to embark on a romance with artist Amy Grantham and they still "don't want" him to be a part of their lives.

Graham - who married Amy in 2019 - told The Guardian newspaper: "They didn’t realise that I had divorced their mother, not them. So they don’t want me in their lives ...

"My daughter is a little friendlier than my boys."

When asked if he struggles to be apart from his kids, he replied: "It’s terrible. So I’m doing remarkably well considering everything."

The Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, star insisted he didn't know if it was the fact that he married a younger woman that upset his kids, but he has no plans to reconcile with them because it is too "painful" to try.

Graham said: "I don’t know (why they are so angry). People have to live their lives. People become who they are, and I realise my kids are not the people I thought they were, that my fatherly eyes glossed over their shortcomings ...

"Actually I don’t (want a reconciliation). And that might seem awfully strange as a father, but it’s too painful.

"I can’t live my life in pain. If they don’t want me in their lives, that’s their choice. I don’t agree with it, but I will honour their choice."

Graham was married to his first wife, Rose Eccles from 1964 until 1966 and after they split, he went on to start a family with Susan, who he was married to for 36 years before they split.