Ric Parnell has died at the age of 70.

The rock star - who is best remembered for his role as ill-fated fictional drummer Mick Shrimpton in the film 'This Is Spinal Tap' and went on to assume the role of his "twin brother" Ric Shrimpton when the rockers became a working band in real life - passed away on Monday (02.05.22), although no cause of death was given.

Ric's former co-star Harry Shearer - who is best known for voicing multiple major characters on long-running cartoon series 'The Simpsons' - wrote on Twitter: "Ric Parnell, our drummer in This is Spinal Tap, passed away today. No one ever rocked harder."

Ric's other bandmate Michael McKean - who sang lead vocals and played guitar for the 'Big Bottom' rockers - was quick to lead the tributes to the star and promised fans that a further update would follow.

In a tweet, he said: "Ric Parnell was a great drummer. More to say tomorrow. Right now rest in peace will have to do."

Just hours later, Ric shared a GoFundMe page set up asking fans to contribute "a few dollars" to help with "end-of-life expenses."

The description read: "Ric Parnell, a great musician and an even better friend, has embarked on the journey to the other side. Ric doesn't have the means to cover his end-of-life expenses, including rent, cremation, storage space, and memorial services (TBD). There has been an outpouring of care for Ric and many have asked how they can help at this time. If you are able to contribute even just a few dollars, this is a tangible way to help Ric at the end of his life."

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-paying-for-final-expenses-for-our-dear-ric