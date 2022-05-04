Kourtney Kardashian "didn't really think" about the theme of the 2022 Met Gala.

The 43-year-old reality star - who is engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker - attended the annual fashion event along with her fiance but admitted she didn't give the 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion' theme much consideration before turning up in a black-and-white slit skirt number.

She said: "We're in Thom Browne. I'm basically a deconstructed version of his outfit. Travis looks amazing. I honestly didn't really think about [the theme]. I feel like [Travis' outfit] is like it, and then mine's falling, like, dripping, off of him."

Meanwhile, Travis - who attended the star-studded bash wearing a pleated skirt - explained in the joint interview that he just "doesn't care" because as a rock star himself, punk rock has always been about "going against the grain."

He told Vogue: "I just don't care. I think it's how I grew up. Punk rock was going against the grain and doing whatever you want!"

Meanwhile, Kourtney's younger sister Kim, 41, interpreted the historical theme of the night by donning the dress worn by late actress Marilyn Monroe back in 1962 as she sang 'Happy Birthday' to then-President John F. Kennedy and posed for the cameras in the multi-million dollar frock.

'The Kardashians' star later revealed how she had to lose 16lbs in three weeks in order to fit into the golden dress and admitted that although it was tough, she was "determined" to wear it to the event.

She said: "I had this idea to try it on and then they came with armed guards and gloves. I tried it on and it didn't fit me. I said, 'Give me three weeks.' I had to lose 16 pounds down today. It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role. I was determined to fit [into] it. I haven't had carbs or sugar in about three weeks."