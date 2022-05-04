Jeff Lewis will be "disappointed" if he has no more children.

The 52-year-old reality star - who is currently dating chef Stuart O’Keeffe and welcomed daughter Monroe via surrogate back in 2016 - admitted that he has a "low sperm count" but is going to try "one last embryo" before giving up on the idea of having a second child.

He told the New York Post's Page Six column: “I’m looking for another surrogate To be honest, I have a very low sperm count and that was five years ago,” Lewis, 52, told us, “and I’ve had a lot of drinks since then so I didn’t even know if I could have kids now.

"I think I’m going to try the last embryo and if it doesn’t work then I’m one and done. Which I’ll be disappointed if it happens."

The 'Jeff Lewis Live' star was speaking to promote his new Amazon show 'Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis' which will see him venture into the homes of other famous faces such as Anthony Anderson, Melissa Rivers and Mira Sorvino and help them transform a room.

He said: "What I like about this show is I’ve seen other celebrity remodel shows and you don’t really get to see the celebrities, but we spend a lot of time together. I work with them very directly, very hands-on."

Back in March, the 'Flipping Out' star - who co-parents his daughter with ex-boyfriend Gage Edward - revealed that his ninth attempt with an embryo had been unsuccessful.

He said: "I was a hundred percent convinced [it was going to happen this time]. So when they said to me, ‘It didn’t take,’ I was like stunned. was stunned because I was just so committed. Like, this was happening."