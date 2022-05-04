Microsoft Edge is getting a built-in VPN.

The tech giant has unveiled plans for its browser to get its own virtual private network, which will be powered by Cloudfare and serves as part of the company's wider security push.

Explaining the Microsoft Edge Secure Network, the support team said: "When using Microsoft Edge Secure network, your data is routed from Edge through an encrypted tunnel to create a secure connection, even when using a non-secure URL that starts with HTTP.

"This makes it harder for hackers to access your browsing data on a shared public Wi-Fi network."

The post continnues: "By encrypting your web traffic directly from Microsoft Edge, we help prevent your internet service provider from collecting your browsing data like details about which websites you visit."

The service will let users keep their location private by masking their IP address.

The service will be free with 1GB of data every month when signing in with your Microsoft Account.

However, the company adds: "To provide access, we store minimal support data and access tokens which are only retained for the duration of the required service window.

"A Microsoft account is required to access Microsoft Edge Secure Network and is retained to keep track of the amount of Microsoft Edge Secure Network data that is used each month.

"This data retention is necessary to provide 1GB of free Microsoft Edge Secure Network service and to indicate when the data limit has been reached."