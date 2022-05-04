Microsoft is working on an update to help users find their favourite apps in Teams.

The tech giant has unveiled plans for a new feature for its online collaboration tool, which serves as both video conferencing software and a workplace chat app, while also including a number of first and third party apps to boost its functionality.

In a new post on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, the company detailed its idea for "frictionless app re-install for users".

The Roadmap entry reads: "Users will now be able to find the apps they use regularly more prominently via app flyouts, and just @mention their favorite bot to start using it seamlessly in a new chat/team.

"Users will not need to repeat installation of apps. One-time installation would ready the app for use for that user anywhere inside Teams."

This means users won't need to reinstall any apps, instead just needing to do so once to have it available anywhere in Teams.

In another post on the Roadmap, Microsoft also revealed that global sign in and sign out is coming to the Teams app on iOS.

The company said: "Teams iOS app will support Global sign-in and sign-out to simplify the experience for Frontline Workers.

"Employees can now use any device from the shared device pool to sign in with their credentials and sign out of it at the end of the shift.

"This will remove all their personal and company information from the device."