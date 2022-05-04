Selena Gomez has poked fun at her own single status.

The 29-year-old star took to TikTok this week to joke about her lack of romance as she had a night in with some friends, who happen to be two couples.

In the tongue-in cheek video, Selena sarcastically told the camera: "No, I'm fine. I'm totally fine being single, it's a real thing. It's fine."

'The Only Murders in the Building' actress then zoomed in on her friends cuddling up before pointing the camera back at herself as she stared into the distance with the laughter of her pals in the background.

The clip ended with Selena giving her friends an all-knowing look that suggests she isn't as "fine" as she claims.

She is no stranger to making fun of her love life and mocked her relationship status on social media last month.

Re-enacting Leslie Mann's monologue from 'The Other Woman', Selena – who has previously dated the likes of Justin Bieber and The Weeknd – mouthed: "The last time I was single I was in 24 and the dating pool was everyone.

"And now it's like a puddle of age-appropriate men who are old and gross, and I don't want to do that."

The star, who will turn 30 in July, captioned the clip: "Me walking into my 30s, I'm ok with it tho (sic)."

Meanwhile, Selena previously revealed that Martin Short and Steve Martin give her "boy advice" on the est of 'Only Murders In The Building', whilst she introduces the duo to the latest hip hop tunes.

Opening up on what it was like to work with the Hollywood pair on the mystery-comedy show, she said: "I was so excited. And I was nervous because I didn't know what to expect of what I was getting myself into.

"Now I have these two crazy uncles in my life who give me boy advice and I sing rap songs to them."