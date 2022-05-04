Facebook is shutting down its podcast platform after less than a year.

The Meta-owned site has announced plans to end its service as a whole next month, while creators won't be able to upload new shows as of this week.

As reported by Bloomberg News, the platform will shut down for good on June 3.

There are also plans to cease the social media platform's Soundbites and Audio services, while its Live Audio Rooms feature will become part of the wider Facebook Live suite.

Speaking to The Verge, Facebook spokesperson Adelaide Coronado said: "After a year of learning and iterating on audio-first experiences, we’ve decided to simplify our suite of audio tools on Facebook.

“We’re constantly evaluating the features we offer so we can focus on the most meaningful experiences.”