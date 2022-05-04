Kim Kardashian was given a lock of Marilyn Monroe's hair after wearing the Hollywood icon's gown to the Met Gala.

The 41-year-old reality shifted 16lbs in three weeks to fit into the skin-tight $4 million dress - which was worn by the late movie star to serenade US President John F. Kennedy - for the annual fashion fundraiser on Sunday (02.05.22), which she was loaned by Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! museum.

And the SKIMS founder quipped that she's planning to perform voodoo on the late actress' strands of hair after receiving the special gift.

In a video clip shared on Instagram, Ripley's wrote: "During @KimKardashian’s Met Gala dress fitting at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! HQ, our team surprised her with a silver box that contained an actual lock of Marilyn’s iconic platinum hair.

"The Ripley’s team also filled her Met Gala dressing room with a trove of Marilyn Monroe and JFK memorabilia to help inspire her look.’

After opening the box, she reacted: "Oh my god I’m literally going to do some crazy voodoo s*** and channel her!

"This is so special to me. Thank you so much, this is so cool."

The 'Kardashians' star then joked to boyfriend Pete Davidson that she is going to sleep with the hair.

She laughed: "This is sleeping with me every night … sorry babe."

Kim had claimed the dress came with armed guards who followed her to the New York City bash, and she also opened up about her horror at discovering the frock didn't fit when she first tried it on.

She said: "I always thought she was extremely curvy. I imagined I might be smaller in some places where she was bigger and bigger in places where she was smaller. So when it didn't fit me I wanted to cry because it can't be altered at all."

Kim went on to reveal she'd been planning her outfit since the 2021 gala, which took place in September after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said: "The idea really came to me after the gala in September last year.

"I thought to myself, what would I have done for the American theme if it had not been the Balenciaga look?

"What’s the most American thing you can think of? And that’s Marilyn Monroe. For me the most Marilyn Monroe moment is when she sang Happy Birthday."

The golden dress previously sold at auction in 2016 for $4.8 million.