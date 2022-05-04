Christopher Nolan’s 2020 flick 'Tenet' has been made viewable on the mini Playdate console.

The Twitter user jae has shared a clip of him watching the John David Washington and Robert Pattinson-starring time-warp sci-fi thriller on Panic's pocket-sized handheld console.

They tweeted: "Finally getting around to watching Tenet the way Christopher Nolan intended. What an incredible film.”

However, they didn't reveal how they managed to get it down to size for the Playdate.

YouTuber Wullf previously managed to shrink the film's resolution to 192 x 128 to watch it on the Game Boy Advance.

Nolan had previously expressed a desire to have his movies turned into games.

He said: “I think my time and energy, I’ve wound up devoting it all to film and seeing how difficult that is, [games are] not something you’d ever take on lightly but it’s definitely something I’m interested in, it’s an amazing world."