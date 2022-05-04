Leslie Mann regrets going for a "crew cut".

The 50-year-old actress has revealed her biggest beauty and style regret, and admitted her natural locks made it more difficult to get back to a hairdo she was happy with.

She told Real Simple: "I remember getting a pixie cut, or more like a crew cut. I didn't want all of my hair cut off so I let them keep the little wispy bang area long in the front area, and the rest was cut really short.

"It looked really bad. And my hair is really curly so it took much much longer for it to grow out into a normal haircut.

"Probably that, and plucking my eyebrows. I taught both of my kids and all of her friends not to pluck their eyebrows."

She was chatting to publication alongside her 24-year-old daughter Maude Apatow - whom she has with husband Judd Apatow - who admitted she has had some "really rough" spray tan situations in the past.

She added: "I definitely haven't learned my lesson for some reason. I just keep doing it."

Meanwhile, Leslie reflected changing trends in the beauty world, and insisted it's better to be an individual than try to keep up.

She explained: "I feel like the trends last for like two weeks, don't you? They're always saying what the newest hair trend is, and one week it's super short and the next it's long flowing hair.

"So how the hell are you supposed to do that? You know what I say? Just wear what looks best on you."

Maude tried to thing of a particular trend she wasn't keen on, and she settled on a period where people were drawing on their eyebrows.

She said: "I don't know if there are any beauty trends that I really don't like, but if I had to pick, everyone used to draw in their eyebrows really dark with that dip cream eyebrow stuff, and they'd just be like giant blocks on your face.

"That look shouldn't come back."