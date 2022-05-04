Spotify has launched its own official area on 'Roblox'.

The company has unveiled plans to become the first music streaming platform to have an official presence in the game.

'Spotify Island' has been described as "a paradise of sound where fans and artists from all over the world can explore a wonderland of sounds, quests and super special merch".

The company has teamed up with the hugely popular game creation title for the virtual destination, which features a central mainland surrounded by themed islands.

Players can explore all of these by running, walking and jumping, as well as interacting with various objects.

In a press release, Spotify revealed: "Roblox users can mingle with artists, complete interactive quests, and unlock exclusive content.

"Players can also enjoy an immersive audio experience by creating music and exploring sounds at the virtual beat-maker stations powered by Soundtrap.

"The island will have other musical Easter eggs at every turn for eagle-eyed users to discover."

Abby Stewart, Director of Business Development at Spotify, commented: "The stage isn’t the typical artist broadcast to fan experience. We’re flipping the script and empowering players to be the creators and truly feel like they’re the artist performing."

The island will also evolve with new worlds focused on certain genres and fandoms, with the first - K-Park - providing a homage to the Kpop scene, with fans getting the chance to interact with both Stray Kids and Sunmi.