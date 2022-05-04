Brenda Edwards saw a 'J' in the sky as she laid her son Jamal to rest.

The entrepreneur - who helped launch the careers of Ed Sheeran and Jessie J with his urban music platform SB.TV. - died in February at the age of 31 after suffering a heart attack, and his grieving mother Brenda has opened up about her belief that he's still with her.

Appearing on ITV's 'Good Morning Britain', she said: "[Jamal's] with my mum and dad and my nan and granddad right now.

"When we laid him to rest there was a 'J' above in the sky and the other clouds were all moving, but that 'J' never faulted. I believe that he's with me.

"I do have faith, I am someone who believes in that. I'm not here to put that on everyone else, everyone deals with grief in their own way. That's how I deal with it.

"And when Jamal was here, I would speak to mum and dad... It's a beautiful thing out of something quite sad and negative."

The former 'X Factor' contestant - who has set up the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust in memory of her son - admitted she still catches herself talking about him in the present tense.

She added: "I'm still having conversations with people and it's just a natural thing for me to say, 'Jamal and Tanisha.'

"And I'm still talking about him in this present tense.

"It has been very comforting, the support I have had from his friends, all of my family and as you say, people that I don't even know that he'd made such an impression on."

Brenda explained how, like her late parents, she talks to her son every day.

She said: "I talk to him every morning and every night. I say, 'Hello, good morning baby. Good night baby.'

"I just talk about anything. I do get a lot of strength in that and he inspired me a lot.

"Both of my children are very inspiring and I would always talk to them about the things I am doing with work, with ['Loose Women'] or anything that I'm doing - he was always a champion.

"He was the one that started up my social media, because he said I wasn't doing enough..."