Kim Kardashian hopes to get married again in the future.

The 41-year-old star - who has previously tied the knot to Damon Thomas, Kris Humphries and Kanye West, and is now dating Pete Davidson - has opened up on her hopes for the future and admitted she wants "one more wedding".

Speaking on an upcoming episode of 'The Kardashians', she said: "I believe in love. That’s why hopefully there will be just one more wedding for me. Fourth time's a charm!"

She made the comment on the reality show while she was talking to her mum Kris Jenner about Kourtney Kardashian getting engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Kris, 66, suggested the engaged couple could "fast track" their engagement and get married soon, while Kim added: "[Travis] already knew that they were trying for a baby.

"To me, a baby? You’re stuck for life. Marriages come and go. [laughs] No offense, guys. Take it from me!”

In March, Kim and Pete - who made their red carpet debut together last month - made their romance "Instagram official" when the law student shared a series of pictures of them together on her account.

In the caption of the photo dump, the reality television personality wrote: “Whose car are we gonna take?!”

In one of the images, Pete - who met the SKIMS founder when she hosted 'Saturday Night Live', the weekly NBC sketch show he stars on - is gazing into Kim’s eyes as she puckers up.

The second photo posted by Kim - who shares North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with her ex-husband Kanye West - is a black-and-white selfie of the pair, who have been linked since October.

Kim recently gave her first public insight into their relationship as she admitted to not filming with her new boyfriend.

She said: “I have not filmed with him, and I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season. It wouldn’t reach until next season.”