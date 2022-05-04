Tom Cruise has teased James Corden over his 'Late Late Show' departure.

The 'Top Gun: Maverick' actor appeared on Tuesday's episode (03.05.22) just days after the 43-year-old star revealed he would be quitting his role in 2023, but Tom joked that the host had been sacked.

As he was introduced from the green room at the start of the show, he said: "James! It's such a privilege to be here, and I'm sorry about the news. I'm sorry you got fired.

"But I just wanted you to know that I'm here for you. I'm here for you tonight, and for whatever you need... I would not have fired you."

James joked he would "love it if you could lend me some money", while Tom deadpanned: "I told you, anything, James. Anything."

Last week, the presenter - who took over from Craig Ferguson on the CBS late night series in March 2015 - revealed while he had extended his contract for a further year, he would be walking away next summer.

He said: "It’s been it’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show. I’m thrilled to be extending [for a year].

“I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on. I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.”

The 'Gavin and Stacey' star admitted he and his wife Julia - who have children Max, 11, Carey,seven, and four-year-old Charlotte together - "genuinely don't know" if they will return to the UK when his contract runs out.

He added: “It’s something we think about and we talk about a lot but we haven’t really made a decision on that yet. That’s the life side of things which we’ll figure out.

“I love living here. I love everything it’s given. My family and I have never taken this incredible adventure for granted. Every day I drive down Sunset to work and I just think I’m from High Wycombe.

“There’s still some other things that I feel I want to do. I’d like to try and write. There’s some [stories] I’d like to tell. I’d like to see if I’m capable of it. The fact that it’s terrifying is the reason to do it."