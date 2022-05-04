Kailia Posey died by suicide, her mother has confirmed.

The 'Toddlers and Tiaras' star - who appeared on the beauty pageant reality show along with mum Marcy Posey Gatterman at the age of five back in 2013 - tragically died on Monday (03.04.22) aged 16.

In a statement, Marcy told TMZ: "Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life."

Kailia's mother also paid tribute to her late daughter's achievements at such a young age.

She added: "She won countless crowns and trophies after competing on the pageant circuit her entire life...

"Her highly acclaimed talent as a contortionist had already led to professional touring job offers, and she had recently been selected to be a cheerleader at her high school next fall."

She confirmed Kailia's sad death this week in a brief post on Facebook.

She wrote: "I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever."

During her short career, Kailia managed to reach global fame on social media when a gif of her five-year-old self grinning on the TLC reality show went viral as a meme.

She continued to compete in pageants following her stint on the reality show and had even starred as Agnes in Netflix film 'Eli', while back in January she announced she was competing in Miss Washington Teen USA.

Her bio on the website reads: "Kailia loves to entertain, from performing contortion with Cirque du Soleil, to playing Agnes in the Netflix movie 'Eli' in 2018.

"A 15-year-old freshman at Lynden High School, Kailia plans to study aviation in college and become a commercial pilot.

"She was named to the Dean’s List for the 2020/2021 school year.

"Kailia hopes to show members of her generation that they can positively impact the world if they are patient and work hard."