James Corden says he "stands in solidarity with women" making their own decisions about their bodies.

The 43-year-old star has responded after a document leaked by the US Supreme Court suggested the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade case that legalised abortion across America could be overturned, and he made his feelings clear.

Speaking on Tuesday night's (03.05.22) episode of 'The Late Late Show', he said: "This news is stunning, and sad, and terrifying in its future implications for basic rights that we all thought were guaranteed.

"Me and everyone here at ‘The Late Late Show’ stand in solidarity with women today, and everyday, and I hope so much that people who make the decisions in this country will think long and hard before they let this devastating overthrow of human rights stand."

He described the potential change as "the biggest roll back of human rights in Modern U.S. history".

He added: "We know what a reversal of reproductive rights looks like because your parents, and grandparents, they lived it already.

"When abortion is illegal, it doesn’t stop abortions, it still happens, it just has incredibly devastating consequences for mothers and their families.

"And of course, the most devastating consequences so often fall upon communities of color, and the economically disadvantaged.”

James noted that womens' "choices about their own bodies" are "frankly none of our business", and pointed to people protesting against face covering and the COVID-19 vaccines while supporting the move.

He said: "It’s mystifying, it’s baffling. For the past two years, we’ve seen people crying out for ‘medical autonomy,’ from pushback on mask mandates, to antivaccination protests.

"And yet now, some of the most vocal opponents of ‘government interference in medical care’ are supporting a decision that says 'your body, my choice.' "