Dolly Parton will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The country legend had been trying to get herself removed as a nominee but will be honoured at the ceremony in Los Angeles on November 5.

Eminem, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics and Carly Simon will also be inducted in the Performers category.

John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, said in a statement: "This diverse group of inductees each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock and roll.

"Their music moved generations and influenced so many artists that followed."

Dolly revealed that she didn't want to be nominated as she didn't want to deprive the honour from a rock artist and was unaware that so many musicians outside of the genre were already included.

The 76-year-old country singer explained: "When I said that, it was always my belief that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was for the people in rock music. And I have found out lately it's not necessarily that.

"But if they can't go there to be recognised, where do they go? And so I felt like I would be taking away from someone that maybe deserved it, certainly more than me since I never considered myself a rock artist. But obviously, there's more to it than that."

However, Dolly rowed back on her comments last week when she confirmed that she would accept the induction into the Ohio museum.

The '9 to 5' hitmaker said: "Well, I'll accept gratefully. I will say 'thanks' and accept that."