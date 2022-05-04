Nicky Jam, Eva Longoria and Kendji Girac will all be participating in the Global Gift Gala Cannes.

The 'X' hitmaker, 41, will team up with the 47-year-old actress and 'The Voice' star Kendji, 25, to front the charitable event which takes place on 19th May the French backdrop of Cannes in order to raise funds for 'Heartbeat for Ukraine' and deliver essential goods to natives of the war-torn country.

Charity founder Maria Bravo said in a statement: "Given the humanitarian crisis that is happening in Ukraine right now, we are using the Foundation’s international network to raise as much as possible with 100 per cent of proceeds going to help the families who are being affected. We are very grateful to have the support of so many individuals across the world!"

Meanwhile, award winning Latin music star Nicky expressed his love for the people of Ukraine and claimed that it will be an "honour" to perform for them.

He said: "For me, it’s a pleasure and honour to perform at the Global Gift Foundation and support Maria, and Eva, but overall, the families affected in Ukraine. The Ukraine is a country that is in need of love, aid and energy support. They are beautiful people, who have supported the Latin music growth globally, and I want am here for them."

The gala - which follows on from the success of the Global Gift Gala Abu Dhabi Dream Ball in December 2021 - will also feature an NFT auction led by 'Bargain Hunt' star Thomas Forrester, with all proceeds going to the relief fund and the main event will be hosted by UAE-based TV and radio presenter, Tom Urquhart.

The evening will also recognise Hollywood actor and philanthropist, Amaury Nolasco, who will be awarded the Global Gift Philanthropist Award and singer Emmanuel Kelly, will receive the Global Gift Humanitarian Award while entrepreneur Tomás Laso-Argos, will be presented with the Global Gift eGoWorld Award for Empowering Global Opportunities.

For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.globalgiftgala.com/ticket/the-global-gift-gala-cannes-19th-may/.