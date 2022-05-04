Dua Lipa has quit smoking protect her voice.

The ‘Levitating’ hitmaker is currently on her 'Future Nostalgia Tour' - which was postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic - and before hitting the road she made the decision to stub out the cigarettes to keep her singing voice in the best condition possible.

A bout of laryngitis in December 2021 finally inspired her to ditch tobacco for good.

Speaking on the latest episode of her ‘At Your Service’ podcast, she revealed: "I had laryngitis in December and that kind of kickstarted me quitting smoking a month earlier than I was supposed to. But I did it and I have stuck to it."

Dua - who began the tour in Miami in February and will finish the mammoth run of gigs in November this year in Perth, Australia - says her current tour is the most physically demanding show she has ever performed, and as well as ditching the cigarettes she also does several other things to stay healthy whilst travelling the world.

The 26-year-old pop star said: "It is a really, really demanding and relentless show. When you’re in rehearsals and I’m like, ‘Yeah, lets do this dance routine here, and let’s do this and let’s do that.’ Nothing ever quite prepares you for the real thing, especially when the adrenaline hits and you’re on stage and you feel the energy from the crowd. That definitely helps you get in the zone and you don’t really think about the toll it can take on your body because the adrenaline is so high.

“I have this habit tracker on my phone and every night I tick off all the good things that I’ve done for my body and things I’ve done for myself. I even make sure that I have time to read my book and I have some time to do some self-care, that’s ways that I try and stay on top of my mental health and I stay energised by knowing that I’ve done things for myself that really fill up my days in different ways. And I get to do the fun party 90-minute dance-off every night. That keeps me really happy and really sane.”