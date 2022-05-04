Alicia Keys has been on a "self-discovery journey" with her make-up line.

The 41-year-old soul singer released a of chart-topping albums as a teenager in the late 1990s and early 2000s but has since started up a second career with the launch of her KeysSoulcare wellness brand which she admitted allows her to choose her own “standards of beauty."

She said:" I have definitely been on my own self-discovery journey, for sure. I felt like I had to please people. I definitely thought I had to be perfect. I was holding on to all these kinds of standards of beauty. As you may have seen, I definitely rebelled. I had to go all the way over there in order to just find my voice and discover who I want to be and how I want to be.

"You get to decide what makes you, you — and I get to create my own beauty standards."

The 'New York' songstress - who has sons Egypt, 11, and Genesis, seven, with husband Swizz Beatz, 43 - went on to remind fans that they should be themselves when it comes to beauty as she introduced a new line.

Speaking in an Instagram video posted to her KeysSoulcare page, she added: "So that might be fresh-faced, it might be full wattage. It is whatever feels good for you! Let me introduce you to these beautiful new offerings that we are bringing through KeysSoulcare. They are bridge between skincare and colour and are good for your skin, too. It nourishes your skin and also allows you to have fun!”