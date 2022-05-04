Michelle Visage had to have her breast implants removed

The 53-year-old star had undergone three enlargement surgeries by the age of 33 but suffers from Hashimoto's disease - an autoimmune disorder that attacks the thyroid gland - and admitted that she feels "strong and healthy" for the first time since the deciding to have them taken out.

She said:" I feel strong and healthy and for the first time. I feel like I am doing something to regain and reclaim my life and health. I want to be here for a long time to be with my children, my husband and to see my grandchildren. And my breast implants were certainly impeding my chances of that."

The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' judge - who has been married to screenwriter David Case since 1997 and has daughters Lillie, 22, and Lola, 20, with him - added that while there is "no conclusive evidence" that implants cause the disorder, she was mindful that when she signed a patient agreement for her breast enhancements, forms had warned her that there had been previous complaints of disorders had been reported so decided to have "the two giant blobs of silicone" removed.

She told PEOPLE: "Nothing was making sense. And I kept coming back to the fact that when you get implants, you sign off, and on the paperwork it says that complaints of autoimmune disorders have been reported but there is no conclusive evidence that implants cause this. It felt like they were just negating everything they have heard over and over. If you think about it, your immune system fights off invaders, and the biggest invaders in my body are two giant blobs of silicone. My autoimmune disease could be triggered by these invaders. So they needed to come out."