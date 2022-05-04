Pusha T has refused to "cheapen" his new album with insults aimed at Drake.

The 44-year-old rap star ignited a feud with the 'Controlla' hitmaker, 35, when he warned him that "nothing goes unseen" on his 'Don't F*** With Me' track back in 2011 and escalated the row when he outed "deadbeat" Drake as a dad on his 2018 diss track 'The Story of Adidon' but has insisted that the feud will not feature as part of his latest record 'It's Almost Dry'.

He said: "I mean, my album is that good. I could never cheapen my album with [that]. I’m cool now. Have a good time. It [even] sounds so old to me. The flow sounds old, the shots don't even—like what is that? That ain't a warrior talk."

The 'Diet Coke' rapper - whose real name is Terrence Thornton - went on to explain that too much time has passed since the spat started and he will "never engage" with it again because he is the "best" rapper currently on the music scene.

In a new cover interview with GQ HYPE, he said: "Never engaging. Never. I can't. Bro, I've been here [before]. I’ve seen how it goes. It’s been too long, too many people been called. I’m never engaging with anybody's time. Everybody's on my time. Everybody. And right now, I have the best rap album. I sound the freshest, I sound the newest, I sound the best of everybody!"

Despite releasing 'It's Almost Dry' just weeks ago, Pusha added that he is already working on a "new era" in his music and teased fans that a "niche product" is on the way.

He said: "This is a new era for me, for sure. And by the time the transformation is done [my craft] will be mastered and ready. You'll have a niche product."

Read the full interview at https://www.gq.com/story/gq-hype-pusha-t