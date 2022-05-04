Blac Chyna's mom has set up a GoFundMe page to fund her daughter's appeal against the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The 33-year-old model had accused the relatives of her former partner Rob Kardashian of defamation - which she alleged resulted in the cancellation of E! series 'Rob and Chyna' in 2016 - and was seeking $108 million in damages from the billion-dollar family, but on Monday (02.05.22), the 12-member jury found the Kardashian-Jenners shouldn't have to pay damages regarding the former make-up artist's loss of income and future earnings.

Chyna had vowed to appeal the decision and now her mom, Tokyo Toni - who was banned from the courtroom during the trial for making threats against the Kardashian-Jenners on social media - has asked fans to contribute to help pay the future legal costs.

The GoFundMe page is titled 'Cheering for Chyna' and, at the time of writing, has received 43 donations and raised a total of $780 towards its target of $40,000.

Chyna shared a link to the online fundraiser in a now-expired Instagram Story.

Chyna's attorney Lynne Ciani vowed to appeal shortly after the verdict was announced.

She said: "Two things. Number one, the jury found that Chyna had not physically abused Rob Kardashian.

"Number two, the jury found that all four defendants intentionally interfered with [Chyna’s] contracts with the E! Network. We will appeal the remainder of the verdict."

Chyna - who has five-year-old daughter Dream with Rob and nine-year-old son King Cairo with Tyga - had been seeking millions in damages from sisters Kim Kardashian, 41, Khloe, 37, their half-sister Kylie Jenner, 24, and their mother Kris Jenner, 66.

Several accusations had been made throughout the trial claiming Chyna had exhibited "threatening" behaviour towards her former flame and his family over the years.

Following the verdict, the Kardashian-Jenner family's attorney Michael Rhodes told reporters: "I think the case was very clear cut. The jury got it. I appreciate their service.

"I think the judge did a wonderful job of making sure it was a fair trial.

"They [the Kardashian-Jenners] were very pleased, very grateful. They were emphatic in their explicit expression of pleasure.

"I got to know them quite well over the last few years, and as you know, they’re exuberant."

Defence attorney Michelle Carrie Doolin added: "Mr. [Rob] Kardashian is very grateful to the jury service and happy to have this matter behind him. And he looks forward to moving on to a new chapter and raising his beautiful daughter."

Last week, a judge ruled Rob's sister Kim would no longer be part of the trial because Chyna - whose real name is Angela White - had "not identified" any specific defamatory statement made towards her by the star after the family's attorney filed a request.