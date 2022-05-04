Glenn Close was "dying" to meet Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala.

The 'Fatal Attraction' actress befriended the 'Kardashians' star's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, when she interviewed him for Variety's Actors on Actors series in January 2021 so she was hoping to spend time with him and his partner at Monday's (02.05.22) fashion extravaganza, but she didn't get the opportunity.

She said: "I didn't get to mingle around and to find—I was dying to find Pete Davidson, who's my friend, and meet Kim."

The 75-year-old star loves Pete's company and thinks he has a "lovely spirit".

Asked about the origins of their friendship on SiriusXM's 'The Jess Cagle Show', she said: "They said that Pete Davidson wanted me to interview him, and I said, 'What?'. And we ended up doing this, you know as everyone was doing Zoom, video together and we had the best time…and we stayed friends.

"There are things about Pete that I really love and it's, you know, he's great to be around. I so respect the way he talks about what he's going through, and you know, just that alone has I'm sure helped millions of people."

Jess replied: "Yeah. Interesting life, clearly a comic genius. And like, even though his, his shtick is that he’s, you know, kind of a f***-up, he actually handles himself with such grace. He really does.”

Glenn agreed: "Yeah, He’s lovely. He has a lovely spirit.”

While Glenn didn't get to hang out with Kim and Pete at the Met Gala, she still had a good time, noting everyone there was "jiving" to Jon Batiste's music and she and Sebastian Stan "kind of glommed together" over their similar pink Valentino outfits.

She added: "Questlove's at my table, and Jon Batiste, and the man who runs Condé Nast and Adrien Brody. And it was just…a room full of very interesting people."