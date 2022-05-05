Elizabeth Olsen has always felt "very protected" by her sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

The 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' actress thinks there has always been an "advantage" to being younger than her siblings because she was able to learn a lot from them - and they liked to compete for her affections.

She said: “I always felt that having older twin sisters was an advantage. I felt very clear about how I was going to navigate lots of things because of watching them. I also felt very protected.

“There’s something that I’ll never experience of that connection, but I feel lucky to be witness to it. I actually think it’s an amazing feeling, being the younger sibling to twin sisters. If I was spoiled by one, the other wanted to match it. I loved it.”

But the 33-year-old star admitted she had a "chip on [her] shoulder" about following her siblings into acting, which motivated her to work harder to prove herself when she was studying at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts.

She told Harper's Bazaar UK magazine: “I always knew that it was what I wanted to do, I just had a lot of insecurities about wanting to do it.

“I’ve always felt that presence, which made me work harder, and maybe have a chip on my shoulder to be over-prepared and disciplined, so I could feel like I was earning it. “That feeling definitely settled five years into working, but I had this need to be the hardest-working student when I was in school.”

Elizabeth - who is in a relationship with Robbie Arnett - tries to keep her personal life as private as possible and admitted the scrutiny she faces is a concern when she considers starting a family.

She said: “I don’t think of living my life as a public person, I just think of living my life and then I have this job.

“It’s always weird for an actor to complain about being in the public eye, because that means maybe something’s going well for you.

"But the privacy thing is something I think about a lot with the potential of having children and being very protective of that thought…”

For more from Elizabeth, visit http://www.harpersbazaar.com/uk/elizabetholsen.