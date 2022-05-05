Amber Heard has claimed Johnny Depp's substance abuse led to him losing "control" of his bodily functions and having to be "cleaned up" by his security team.

The 'Aquaman' actress gave evidence in her legal battle with her ex-husband - who is suing her for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post newspaper about being a survivor of domestic abuse - on Wednesday (04.05.22) and told how those around the 'Black Mass' star turned a blind eye to his alleged destructive behaviour.

She said: "This awful thing would take over and you couldn’t see the Johnny I loved underneath it.

"And no one told him. No one was honest with him...

"He’d pass out in his own vomit. He’d lose control of his body, he’d lose control and everyone would clean up after him.

"This man lost control of his bowels and I cleaned up after him.

"His security cleaned up after him, changed his pants in front of me.

"He’d pass out in his own sick and then he’d walk around saying he didn’t have a problem – until he did. Until he couldn’t support it and he’d get clean and he’d get sober and then he was this thing again."

Amber - who is countersuing Johnny, arguing he has tried to tarnish her reputation - went into detail during her first day on the stand about the alleged physical assaults she was subjected to and told how on one occasion, the 58-year-old star allegedly performed a "cavity search" on her in a bid to find drugs during a camping trip for a "party out in the desert" in Hicksville, New York.

The 36-year-old star claimed her former spouse accused her of flirting with a woman, who he threatened by grabbing her wrist, and when they went into their trailer to talk about the incident, the actor allegedly "started smashing things".

Amber claimed she kept being asked where she was "hiding" something before the 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' actor ripped off her dress and her underwear.

She added: "He's touching my breasts, he's touching my thighs. He rips my underwear off. And then he... proceeds to do a cavity search. He said he was looking for his drugs, his cocaine, his coke. I was wondering how I — somebody who didn't do cocaine and was against it, [cocaine] in and of itself was causing problems in our relationship — why would I hide his drugs from him? He was insinuating that I was doing it or something. It made no sense.

"He shoved his fingers inside me. I just stood there staring at the stupid light. I didn't know what to do. I just stood there while he did that. He twisted his fingers around. I didn't say, like, 'stop' or anything."

The 'Danish Girl' actress insisted she doesn't remember how she slept that night or whether she confronted her then-husband.

She added: "I remember wanting it to be okay ... [and] to go back to normal.

"I remember seeing my friends by the pool thinking they were just having a great time, and no one knew. I felt so lonely. No one knows; everyone is just having a good time, you know? Like, normal stuff. So I just smiled, made a joke about how trashed the trailer got."