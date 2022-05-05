Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope was upset when she told her she and Travis Barker got engaged.

The Poosh founder was reassured by her mom Kris Jenner that it was for the best that they didn't bring Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, her kids with ex-partner Scott Disick, to Montecito for the proposal.

On the latest episode of Hulu's 'The Kardashians', Kris said: “Listen, for us to have to lie to Scott and get them here under false pretenses would’ve been really hard for all of us.

“So you know what? This is the right thing to do … that’s the way I feel about it.”

However, Kourtney admitted she regretted not bringing them and wanted to tell them as soon as possible.

She asked: "How do I tell my kids?”

“I feel like I need to tell them now.”

In a confessional, she said: “I do wish that my kids were here. I think it would’ve made them feel more included in the decision kind of, like part of the surprise.

“I know that my mom made that decision, and it probably wasn’t her best.”

The 43-year-old reality star then FaceTimed her kids and Penelope was crying after she shared the news.

Kourtney told her daughter: “Do you want to know what my surprise was? We got engaged!”

Her mom then asked her: “Is that upsetting?”

In another confessional, Kourtney said: “I feel bad for P.

"Penelope took it hard. I think it’s a big change for her and even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn’t know what that means. Is that taking me away? I think she doesn’t know what it means.”

Next, she phoned her youngest son, Reign, but he wasn't bothered and said it was “not exciting" news.

And Mason didn't answer the phone.

Kourtney's sister Khloe then suggested that they might feel like they are losing their dad to Travis and compared it to how she and her sisters felt when Kris got engaged to Caitlyn Jenner.

Khloe said: “Penelope is upset.

“They think they’re losing their dad, I don’t think they think they’re losing their mom. They think their dad is gone and Travis is replacing him. When you’re a kid, you think you have to pick one, so P’s reaction is understandably okay. But there’s nothing wrong with Travis. It’s the same way we felt about [Caitlyn Jenner]. There was nothing wrong with [Caitlyn].”

Kourtney agreed: “Once my dad was accepting of [Caitlyn], it felt like we could take a deep breath and be friendly with [Caitlyn] and get along with him and not feel bad.”

The mother-of-three admitted Scott needs to be "accepting" of their relationship for the kids to be happy.

She concluded: “I think that it’s really important for Scott to be accepting of our relationship so that the kids can feel good."