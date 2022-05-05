Steve Burton has separated from his pregnant wife after 23 years of marriage, and claims her unborn child isn't his.

The former 'General Hospital' star took to his Instagram Stories to reveal he and Sheree Burton - who have three kids, daughters Makena, 18, and Brooklyn, seven, as well as son Jack, 16 - have gone their separate ways, and he insisted her unborn child "is not mine".

He wrote: "I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she's expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine. We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve (sic)"

Sheree - who married Steve in 1999 - recently announced her pregnancy on her own Instagram Stories, sharing a picture of herself holding her baby bump.

She captioned the image: "Life sure is full of surprises!"

In November, Steve confirmed he had been fired from US soap 'General Hospital' after deciding not to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The 51-year-old star - who played Jason Morgan in more than 2,000 episodes of the daytime drama from 1991 to 2021 - admitted at the time it "hurts" to have lost his job as a result of the vaccine mandate after his bid to be exempted from the jabs were denied.

He said in a video shared to Instagram: "I know there's been a lot of rumours and speculation about me and 'General Hospital', and I wanted you to hear it from me personally.

"Unfortunately, 'General Hospital' has let me go because of the vaccine mandate.

"I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied. Which, you know, hurts. But this is also about personal freedom for me. I don't think anyone should lose their livelihood over this."

But Steve - who contracted COVID in August last year - insisted he will always be "grateful" for his stint on the show and said he was optimistic about the future.

He added: "I'll always be grateful for my time at 'General Hospital'. I love it there, I grew up there.... so I'll always be grateful.

"I believe that when one door closes, multiple doors open. That's always been my perspective. So I am excited to see what the future brings."