Khloe Kardashian had "a lot of hope and faith and optimism" about her and Tristan Thompson's "future together", weeks before he admitted to fathering a baby with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

In the latest episode of Hulu's 'The Kardashians', the 37-year-old reality star was seen speaking the praises of her now-ex and father to daughter True, four, in October 2021, not long after the pair had reconciled, and they were in a "really good place".

She gushed: "We’re good. We’re actually in a really good place.

"We just got back together. He’s been going to therapy a lot. There’s just been a lot of effort on his part."

Praising his parenting, she continued: "He’s a great father. True has her routines and she loves having them with both of her parents. It’s so great to see that joy on her face.

"When we broke up, I learned how well he and I got along, and what good friends we are, and what good partners we are. I have a lot of hope and faith and optimism for our future together."

After the couple celebrated Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker's engagement, Khloe told Kim Kardashian how the 31-year-old basketball player was making an effort to change.

She told her sister: "It’s showing me all the effort he’s making ... I love that it’s not just talk. I’m not just believing everything he’s telling me, he’s actually showing me.

"I have so much faith and so much hope in our future."

The couple were even taking therapy.

In a confessional, she said: "I’ve been through so much with Tristan -- we both have, he’s been through a lot as well. The truth is that we’re always working on ourselves, we are going to therapy. Listen, even baby steps are steps, so I’m just hoping for a little progress every single day."

However, in December it was revealed that Tristan was to be a dad again.

A month later, Tristan confirmed the paternity on social media as he apologised to the Good American co-founder for the "heartache" and "humiliation" he had caused.

Tristan wrote on his Instagram Stories: "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately. Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. (sic)"

Tristan welcomed a son named Theo with Maralee in December.