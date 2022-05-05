The 'Saved By The Bell' reboot has been axed after two seasons.

NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock have confirmed the comedy - which won Outstanding Comedy Series at the GLAAD Media Awards just a month ago - will not be returning for a third series.

Peacock said in a statement: "We are so proud to have been the home of the next iteration of 'Saved by the Bell' for both new and OG fans.

"'Saved by the Bell' has been a cultural mainstay for more than 30 years and the new series, led by Tracey Wigfield’s superfan enthusiasm and signature witty humour, seamlessly continued the show’s legacy, all while allowing more audiences to feel seen. We’re grateful to Tracey, Franco Bario, our partners at UTV, the beloved cast, and the fans who have continued to champion one of the most iconic shows of all time."

The series is still set at the fictional Bayside High School, and stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris, the governor of California.

Zack was a student at the school in the original series, which aired from 1989 to 1993 on NBC.

In January 2021, the reboot was renewed for a second season, and writer and executive producer Tracey was delighted with the news.

She said at the time: "I’m thrilled that ‘Saved by the Bell’ has been renewed.

"I’ve been blown away by all the love for the show and can’t wait to go back and make more episodes.

"Hopefully we stay on Peacock for many more seasons, and then in 30 years, somebody does a reboot of our reboot and invents the threeboot."