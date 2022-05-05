Elizabeth Olsen doesn't know how to "look cool" on the red carpet.

The 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' actress doesn't enjoy being photographed at high profile events because she never knows how to look at ease when posing for pictures or the right way to stand to show off her glamorous outfits.

She admitted: “It’s kind of fussy. I don’t really know how to pose for a picture, so I’m always standing like a stick person or I’m kind of moving my body through space awkwardly because I don’t know how to make clothes look cool on a red carpet.”

When Elizabeth was nominated for an Emmy award for her work on 'WandaVision' last year, she wore a white dress designed by her sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and she admitted it helped her to feel more confident.

She told Harper's Bazaar UK magazine: “There’s something about it that feels like women holding hands and family standing together or something.

“I just love clothes that make me feel confident and strong. It’s like armour.

Elizabeth - who is in a relationship with Robbie Arnett - tries to avoid events that aren't directly connected to her work “even though they could be potentially good for [her] career”.

She added: "I just don’t feel comfortable in those situations, so, I don’t put myself in them."

The 33-year-old star used Instagram between 2017 and 2020 but has since deleted the app because she doesn't feel comfortable with the "influence" she has as a public figure.

She said: “I thought, ‘What am I trying to say? What am I trying to share?’ You have this influence, and there’s financial power in that kind of influence. That didn’t make me feel great."

