Phoebe Bridgers was terrified she'd fall over at the Met Gala.

The 27-year-old singer was among the guests at the fashion extravaganza on Monday (02.05.22) night and she admitted she was nervous about walking the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York because she is so unaccustomed to wearing high heels.

Speaking ahead of the event, she told Interview magazine: "This is the first time in - I’m not kidding you - five years that I’ve worn high heels. So yeah, I’m nervous about those steps. I keep telling myself that, if I fall, it’ll be infamous at the very least. The dress is beautiful, so I’ll go down in a blaze of glory.

"I probably should have [practiced moving around]."

The 'Smoke Signals' singer wore a crystal-encrusted Jonathan Simkhai gown to the gala and having something custom made for her was a huge confidence boost.

She said: "It’s just incredible to wear something made for you. So often when you go into a dressing room and try something on, you feel like s*** and it’s so unflattering. But having a team of people make something so beautiful, it’s like the best confidence boost ever. "

The dress code for the evening was 'Gilded Glamour' and both Phoebe and designer Jonathan were happy with how her outfit fitted the brief.

Asked to describe the dress in just three words, Jonathan said: "Gilded, for sure. We followed the assignment. Sculpted, and dazzling."

Phoebe added: "It’s elegant and punk at the same time, which is why I love it so much. I need one other word that’s not too obvious. Let’s say encrusted."