Kanye West walked out of 'Saturday Night Live' after Kim Kardashian poked fun at him in her opening monologue.

The 41-year-old reality star hosted the late-night sketch show in October, and joked that she divorced the 44-year-old music star because of his "personality" in her monologue.

And the SKIMS founder - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with the 'Stronger' hitmaker - has revealed her ex-husband was upset with her for not saying that she "filed" for divorce, while he also took offence to her referring to him as just a "rapper".

The Yeezy creator took it so badly that he stopped communicating with the mother of his four kids.

On the latest episode of Hulu's 'The Kardashians', she said: “He walked out on 'SNL', mid-monologue, so I haven’t talked to him since.

“He’s upset at the fact that I said the reason I divorced him, used the word ‘divorced.’ He wished I said the word ‘filed’ instead of divorce.

“And he was upset that I also said he was a rapper.

“He said, ‘I’m so much more than a rapper, I can’t believe you said rapper.’”

Kim said she stood by the controversial star even when he gave "so many speeches and things that have not been the most comfortable."

She continued: “That was my partner and I stood by him, I would never embarrass him.

“He’s so used to getting exactly what he wants … I’ve never seen anything like it, good for him, but it’s not gonna happen here.”

Kim insisted it was just a bit of fun and although she tries her best to have a good relationship with Kanye for the sake of their kids, she didn't have the time to deal with her ex's issues, as she was preparing to take her baby bar exam in a bid to become a lawyer at the time.

She added: “It’s all fun and games and apparently it wasn’t to him.

“We have four kids together, I always want to have a good healthy relationship with him. But after 'SNL' happened, I felt, okay, I need to now focus on the bar and I need to get new energy.”

Kim said of Kanye in the monologue: "I've been very blessed in this life, and I'm grateful for everything, honestly, all the ups, all the downs.

"I mean, I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he's the richest black man in America, a talented, legit genius, who gave me four incredible kids.

"So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality. I know it sounds mean, but people keep telling me that comedy. And if there's one thing I strive to be, it's genuine."