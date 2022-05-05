Venus Williams started using sunscreen because she "didn't want to become a raisin".

The 41-year-old tennis legend has always tried to take care of her skin but it wasn't until later in her life that she realised that should also include taking precautions against sun damage.

She said: "My mom taught me from a young age the importance of taking care of my skin…[but] it took me a while to fully understand the importance of sunscreen.

"It wasn't until I was in my mid-30's when I noticed [my sister] Serena practicing in long sleeves, a hat and sunscreen that it clicked for me that I should be protecting my skin too – I didn't want to become a raisin!

"[Sunscreen now] has become the most important step in my beauty routine."

The sporting legend also believes in the importance of sleep.

She told People magazine: "One thing I definitely prioritise is sleep! It's something I never compromise on whether I'm home in my own bed or traveling all over the globe. Sleep is so important to keep you looking good and feeling better. "I'm serious about [it]!"

Venus is expanding her partnership with Credo Beauty to release two new sunscreens, Game. Set. Match. Body Lotion with SPF 50 and Ace The Day Face Lotion with SPF 30, which will both be released this summer.

She said: "I'm so excited to launch new products with Credo and give customers even more options to protect their skin from sun damage.

"It's something I'm passionate about and it's important to me to work with a company that feels the same way."

Venus first teamed up with the company in 2020 and has learned a lot about the beauty industry since then.

She said: "The clean beauty community is incredible, so I love learning from others in the space. Skin is the biggest organ on the body, so it's important we are doing our part to take care of it and protect it."