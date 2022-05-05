Prince Harry could be set to miss Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, due to his sporting commitments in the US.

The 37-year-old royal is reportedly set to play for the Los Padres Polo team in a tournament held between June 3 to 19 in Santa Barbara, California, which overlaps with his grandmother's celebrations to mark the British monarch's 70th year on the throne over the long Bank Holiday weekend of June 2 to June 5.

Omid Scobie - the co-author of Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's 'Finding Freedom' biography - has also revealed the duke is also playing games between May 6 to 15 and May 20 to 29.

According to The Telegraph, the prince might be able to attend the Trooping the Colour on Thursday, June 2, at Horse Guards in James's Park, London.

There is no official word on whether or not Harry will be attending any of the Jubilee events.

Last month, the Duke of Sussex made gushing remarks about the "special relationship" he shares with his grandmother but did not say if he will return to Britain to mark the milestone, amid an ongoing row about his security in the country.

In an interview with 'Today' host Hoda Kotb, Harry – who stepped down as a senior royal alongside his former actress wife in 2020 before relocating to California - said: "I don't know if I'll come. There are lots of issues with security and everything else.

"That's what I'm trying to do. I'm trying to do everything to make sure my kids can meet her."

Despite his close bond with his grandmother, Harry - who has Archie, two, and 11-month-old Lilibet with Meghan - confirmed that his home is now firmly in the US.

He explained: "Home for me now, for the time being, is in the States and it feels that way as well.

"We've been welcomed with open arms and we have such a great community up in Santa Barbara."