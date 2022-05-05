Robbie Williams is considering wearing one of his wife's bras on stage - as he has "wobbly" man boobs.

The 48-year-old singer admitted it's getting harder for him to look "sexy" on stage because of his jiggly chest, as he modelled one of Ayda Field's new bras from her line.

During an Instagram Live, he said: "There is a lot more oestrogen around these parts than there used to be but with this I feel like I am held in place.

"I do really like it. They can wobble about when I jump up and down and I'm trying to be sexy but how sexy can you be when your breasts are going up and down… for a man.

"I might have to wear it on stage. It is really holding my back in place too. Lads, don't be ashamed to wear a support bra for all your daily needs."

Robbie's man boobs woes come after the former Take That star revealed he could wear a wig on tour to battle his hair loss.

The 'Rock DJ' hitmaker had a hair transplant and follicle growth injections, but they didn't help him with his thinning thatch, and so he is considering other options.

Speaking on Australian radio recently, he said: "There are these great wigs that you can get now.

"You have to shave all your hair off and then you have it placed on with glue and it sticks on for a couple of weeks.

"I might actually do it just for touring."

The 'Angels' hitmaker had a hair transplant in 2013, before a second one was ruled out two years ago.

In March, he revealed: "My hair is sort of mullet-y now. When I'm on stage and I'm giving it the big-gun, I'm looking at them like I still think I'm 27.

"And then I turn behind me and see a 40 foot version of me with three necks and there's a light shining on the top of my head that makes it look like a baby's a***. I start to get slightly neurotic."

Robbie's proposed hair transplant in 2020 was scrapped because his hair is too thin for it to work.

He previously said: "I am losing my hair. When a light shines on top of it, it becomes like a baby's bum.

"I went to go and have a thatch, but the guys goes, 'Bad news, your hair is so thin we cannot harvest it from there. It will do nothing.'"

Robbie was left gutted after forking out for "two vials" to help his hair grow back, but "nothing happened".

He added: "So I had these injections. They were an absolute fortune, two vials of this stuff. It cost the same price as my grandma's house.

"And they put these vials in and said in five months, your hair will grow back much thicker. Nothing has happened.

"We are now seven months in and nothing has happened. You cannot tell."