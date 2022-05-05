Haden Blackman has stepped down from Hangar 13 after seven years.

The game designer - who launched the company behind the 'Mafia' series back in 2014 - is to step down from his role and will be replaced by Hangar 13 Brighton studio head Nick Baynes.

The internal announcement of Blackman's departure obtained by IGN reads: "Hello team, It's with mixed emotions that I share with you several leadership updates from Hangar 13. Haden Blackman is stepping down as Studio Head of Hangar 13, and is leaving the company to pursue his passion at a new endeavour. We are grateful for Haden's leadership in establishing Hangar 13, building and uniting teams in Novato, Brighton and Czech, and releasing multiple studio-defining Mafia games and collections. What Haden helped build will continue to carry forward and grow for years to come. We support all of our employees pursuing their passions, and we wish nothing but the best for him in what's next."

The announcement went on to welcome Nick Baynes - who has over 30 years of expreinece in the industry - as his successor, nothing that the studio will continue to be in "great hands" as their founder departs.

It continued: "Nick Baynes, Studio Head of Hangar 13 Brighton will take over as Studio Head of Hangar 13. With 30 years of industry leadership experience, Nick joined Hangar 13 in 2018 to establish Hangar 13 Brighton, and has spent the last four years growing the team, building up the studio's capabilities, and launching terrific projects like 'Mafia: Definitive Edition' and the 'Mafia Trilogy'. I hope you'll join me in thanking Haden and wishing him the best, and congratulating Nick on a well-deserved promotion. While change can be challenging, it can also breed new opportunities and success. We are confident the studio is in great hands heading into the multiple projects currently under way, and the team has 2K’s full support.