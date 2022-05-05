Nintendo and Hasbro have launched Monopoly Junior: Super Mario Edition.

The Japanese video game giant behind the iconic gaming series and the board games company - who acquired the rights to the classic 'Monopoly' back in 1992 - have teamed up to create a junior version of the economics-themed board game featuring the Italian plumber and his friends.

In a statement, Hasbro said: "The Monopoly Junior game teams up with Super Mario characters and themes for action-packed excitement! In this Monopoly Junior: Super Mario Edition board game kids can imagine taking a fun adventure through the Mushroom Kingdom."

The game will allow players to take on the roles of beloved characters such as Mario, Peach, Yoshi or Luigi as they buy up themed properties and collect coins based on scenes and levels from the long-running series such as Yoshi's Hill, Cooligan Fields and Rock-Candy mines.

The statement added: " They can choose to play as Mario, Peach, Yoshi, or Luigi, and move around the gameboard buying up properties and collecting coins. Players roll the power-up die to see if they get to press the Coin Sound Unit to hear the iconic coin sound from Super Mario, and to collect coins. This fun game for kids makes a great birthday or holiday gift for Super Mario fans and kids ages 5+."

It comes just months after Hasbro collaborated with Nintendo on parlour game 'The Game Of Life: Super Mario Edition' and prior to that, Hasbro celebrated the 35th anniversary of the 'Super Mario' series with the release of 'Super Mario: Jenga' back in 2020.