TikTok is "exploring" ideas for its first ad-revenue sharing programme.

The service would pay 50% of money generated from some of its advertising to top creators, public figures and other publishers - providing they have a minimum of 100,000 followers - running posts next to the ads.

The idea is linked to TikTok Pulse, which will let advisers pay to make sure their branded posts are placed next to the top 4% of TikTok videos each day.

In a blog post, the video sharing platform explained: "Creators and publishers are at the center of entertainment on TikTok.

"With TikTok Pulse, we will begin exploring our first advertising revenue share program with creators, public figures and media publishers.

"Creators and publishers with at least 100k followers will be eligible in the initial stage of this program.

"We're focused on developing monetisation solutions in available markets so that creators feel valued and rewarded on TikTok."

The company pointed to the way "small moments and turn into trends", and they hailed TikTok itself as "an entertainment experience" powered by discovery, as well as "the imagination of communities and creators".

They added: "This experience has opened the doors for brands and advertisers to not only put their brand in the center of where culture is created, but to actually be a part of the conversation.

"From #beautytok to #booktok to #sportstok, content and communities exist for every interest and passion imaginable.

"When brands embrace the creativity of TikTok and engage with relevant communities and creators, they align with the content people love."