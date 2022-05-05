Warwick Davis has launched an emotional video about the harrowing effects of sepsis.

The 52-year-old ‘Harry Potter’ actor - whose wife Samantha Burroughs became ill with the life threatening condition following back surgery in 2018 – has narrated a monologue made up of 100 individual stories from families, sufferers and survivors of sepsis.

The thee minute video - organised by Green Flag in support of its charity partner the UK Sepsis Trust - will be launched on a live stream via UKST's Instagram account (@uksepsistrust), as well as screened across independent cinemas in London and Birmingham.

The ‘Star Wars’ actor will be giving a voice to those affected by Sepsis – an illness caused by the body’s overwhelming response to infection which tiggers widespread inflammation that can lead to organ damage - across the UK each year.

He said: "The UK Sepsis Trust is a charity that is close to my heart, and I was made more aware of the condition through my acting career. It's astonishing how many people are affected by sepsis on a day-to-day basis, and I'm honoured to help spread the message to ensure as many people as possible know there is a place to go for support and guidance."

Ron Daniels from the UK Sepsis Trust added: "The key to saving lives from sepsis lies in communication – in raising awareness and empowering people to access healthcare quickly. With support from Green Flag, we are physically bringing to life stories of the people we try our best to help daily, which is something truly special.

"We want people to understand how sepsis can impact anyone and everyone, and with the help of Green Flag, we are able to shine a light on these individuals and give them a voice that they have never had before. Everyone knows someone affected by sepsis – now it's time to empower everyone to act."