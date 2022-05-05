Emeli Sande has "never felt" such a depth of love before meeting a woman.

The 35-year-old singer - who was married to university lecturer Adam Gouraguine from 2012 to 2014 - announced back in April that she is now dating classical pianist Yoana Karemova, and she insisted the focus should be on her being very much "in love" regardless of the fact she is with a woman.

She said: "I guess people made more of a story about it because I fell in love with a woman. But for me, being in love at this level, that’s the story. I’ve definitely never felt this depth of love."

However, the 'Next To Me' songstress went on to admit that she is in a "privileged" position in society in that she has been able to come out freely and hopes that she is able to inspires others to do the same.

She told The Guardian newspaper: "I feel divided because I do recognise that I’m in quite a privileged position to be free to say I’m in love with a woman. I definitely hope that I can help someone else feel the strength to do the same.

"But I probably need to get a bit more clued up. All I can do is answer on how I feel. I can exhale. I love music. And you know, I love that there’s an album coming out – but I finally know that, beyond that, I can find happiness."

Her comments come just weeks after the 'Read All About It' hitmaker revealed she was "happier than ever" since embarking on the relationship but was hesitant to put a label on her sexuality.

She said: "We met through music. And I definitely feel happier than ever. It feels great. For me, true love and having love in your life makes everything fit into place. I’m not sure what I identify as but I guess so. I just feel like I should fall in love with whoever I fall in love with."