Justin Timberlake performed at his wife Jessica Biel's 40th birthday bash.

The 41-year-old pop star - who has been married to the 'Seventh Heaven' star since 2012 and has sons Silas, 7, and two-year-old Phineas with her - threw an "amazing party" for his wife back in March and performed covers of classic tracks released during their time together.

Jessica said: "He surprised me. He threw me such an amazing party. He flew his band in and he performed for me. I will go head-to-head with anybody but I am his number one fan.

"Who do I wanna see on my birthday? Him and his band. And he performed all covers from our time together. So, like, everything from Feist to Radiohead to Donny Hathaway. Gosh, it just goes on and on! Maybe he did ‘Nude’? I mean, his voice on Radiohead is something else!"

The 'Total Recall' actress also went on to reveal that both of her children could follow in the footsteps of their father - who shot to fame as part of boyband NYSYNC in the 1990s - because they both have "musical abilities."

Speaking on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' she added: "Silas is interesting. His musical interest has always been orchestras, symphonies, movie scores, and also EDM. So it’s a weird combo. He wants to be a DJ.

"And Phinny is the one who has the guitar backwards jamming, drumming. I see musical abilities in both of them, but they’re different. Oh man, [Phinny] won’t put these instruments down. He is all day with the guitar and anything can be a drum stick on anything!"

At the time, Justin shared a sweet message to mark his wife's birthday as he posted a selfie of them both together.

Writing on his Instagram Story, he said: “Whether it’s laid up on a couch, kicking my ass at the gym or, dressing up at ridiculous costume parties… you make it all look good. I love you and celebrate you everyday.”