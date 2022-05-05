Noel Gallagher would choose "sausage, chips and gravy" as his last meal if he could.

The 54-year-old former Oasis guitarist says, despite his rock star lifestyle, he still likes eating traditional English dinners and if he had to make a decision on a death row meal then he'd pick plump pork Irish sausages every time.

Noel - who grew up in Burnage, Manchester - said: "I am partial to sausage and chips. I think I’d have eight Irish sausages and a significant amount of chips – sausage, chips and gravy and a cup of Yorkshire Tea.”

The 'Don't Look Back In Anger' - who is married to Sara MacDonald, with whom he has two sons, Donovan, 14, and 11-year-old Sonny - does supplement his diet with vitamins to stay healthy as he struggles to eat the recommended combination of five fruit and vegetables each day.

Speaking on 'The Matt Morgan Podcast', he said: "I take Vitamin C and Vitamin D. Vitamin D once a week at the behest of my doctor, when you get to my age you can’t store it anymore so you need a supplement, and Vitamin C every day.

“I rarely get my five a day, I would say I get five a week. I don’t live my life like that, like, you’ve got to drink this much water, you’ve got to have this many calories, I’m 55 in a few weeks, I couldn’t care less. Life is for living, it’s not about worrying what you put in your body, it’s too late for me now anyway.”

Noel previously confessed to being a big fan of British bakery chain Greggs - famous for their delicious sausage rolls - and he admitted he would get his dinner from his local branch every day when he lived back in Manchester before he hit the big time in the charts with his estranged brother Liam Gallagher in Oasis in the 1990s.

He said: "I used to eat in Greggs every day when I was in Manchester and I lived in the city centre - every day.

"I would get me dinner there. Yeah, f***** hell - every day."