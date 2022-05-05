Chrissy Metz writes in a journal to manage her mental health.

The 41-year-old actress is best known for playing the role of Kate Pearson - an obese woman who battles with depression - on NBC drama series 'This Is Us', and she has admitted that when it comes to her own mental health she keeps a diary and goes to therapy to keep things in balance.

She said: "I journal a lot. I have a therapist. I talk therapy a lot. I also do a thing called journal speak, which is literally getting out anything and everything that you feel. Sometimes I just do it on a computer so I can erase it, because I never keep it, because our feelings - I don’t always believe - are facts, but they’re definitely needing to be removed, excavated. So then we can get down to the core issue, like what’s really going on. So that’s been very helpful."

Chrissy went on to claim that the "shame and guilt" surrounding mental health issues can be alleviated by exploring the issues on screen and explained her 'This Is Us' character helped her with her own real-life problems.

She told Verywell Mind magazine: "For me, once you educate somebody, even if it’s in a roundabout way on a TV show or a conversation… the fear goes away, and the shame or the guilt goes away. and that is so important in the journey of health as far as contending with your own mental health. I think [‘This Is Us’] is helping… even in ways that we probably don’t even recognize now."

"I am Kate and she is me. And so now that she’s becoming this very empowered woman who’s speaking up for herself, I, in turn, find myself doing that in different ways. So that role has helped me to be the person that I am trying to fully realise."