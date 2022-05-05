Drew Barrymore wants to interview Britney Spears on her talk show.

The 47-year-old actress has fronted 'The Drew Barrymore Show' since 2020 and revealed that her dream guest would be pop star Britney Spears after she was freed from her conservatorship late last year.

Drew - who shot to fame as a child and, like Britney, had a tumultuous experience with fame during her teenage years as well as parental problems - believes that she and Britney could have a "unique conversation."

In an interview with Variety, she said: "[Britney and I] could have a unique conversation. There’s not a ton of us out there who have publicly lost our freedom, had breakdowns in front of everyone, become punchlines and fought our way back."

Britney, 40, was placed under a conservatorship - which saw her father Jamie Spears and other family members granted legal control of her fortune and various aspects of her life - from 2008 until 2021 and recently shared a photo of 'Charlies Angels' star Drew with Kate Hudson on Instagram, describing the two as "by far the two most beautiful people [she has] ever seen".

Meanwhile, Drew - who has Frankie, nine, and seven-year-old Olive from with ex-husband Will Kopelman - began her acting career as a child with roles in 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' and 'Firestarter' before moving on to star in romcoms such as 'The Wedding Singer' and 'Never Been Kissed' but claimed that she has no plans to return to the big screen at the moment so she can be concentrate on being herself.

Drew said: "Am I going to go out there and be radically different than myself? That would be misleading my kids — to be this perfect, polished person without a past … who never thinks about a date and doesn’t want to talk about love!

"There is something timeless about romantic comedies. There will always be room for that because it’s aspirational. [But] I don’t want to be someone else right now. I’m figuring my own stuff out!"