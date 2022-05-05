Derek Hough is "very, very excited" about 'Dancing with the Stars' switching to a streaming platform.

The 36-year-old dancer has welcomed the show's switch to Disney+, after 30 seasons on ABC.

He explained: "At first, I was like, 'Wha? What does that mean?!' But within ten seconds, I was very, very excited about it. I think that's where a lot of things are moving toward."

Derek believes 'Dancing with the Stars' has always been a "trailblazer" in the TV industry.

And he thinks the show is now set to form part of a "new phase in television".

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "'Dancing with the Stars' has always been a trailblazer, they've always been the first to do things. So to move into this area is very bold, very brave, and I'm very excited about it, to be a part of that new phase in television!"

Kareem Daniel, the chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, previously welcomed the long-running show to the streaming platform.

He said in a statement: "'Dancing With the Stars' has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series."

Kareem hailed the show's "broad appeal", and underlined Disney's determination to expand its "demographic reach".

He explained: "The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for 'Dancing With the Stars' while continuing to expand our demographic reach."

Meanwhile, ABC - which is owned by the Walt Disney Company - confirmed the show will be replaced by "several 'Monday Night Football' games".

The network said in a statement: "After over 30 seasons of the program on ABC, including two spin-offs, 'Dancing With the Stars' will move off of ABC this fall in order for the network to showcase several 'Monday Night Football' games as well as develop and invest in new and future programming."