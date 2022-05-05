Sophie Turner wants to return to England for the sake of her mental health.

The 26-year-old actress currently lives in the US with her husband Joe Jonas and their 20-month-old daughter Willa - but Sophie admits she'd love to return home at some stage in order to be closer to her friends and family.

Sophie - who is currently pregnant with her second child - told Elle UK: "I miss England so much. The people, the attitude, everything. I’m slowly dragging my husband back.

"I really love living in America but, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family."

Sophie - who was born in Northampton in England - admits her husband is yet to be convinced about making the switch.

The actress shared: "England would ideally be the final destination, but [Joe] might take quite a bit of convincing! My parent’s house is the epitome of the English countryside – horses, sheep, cows..."

Sophie previously opened up about her mental health battle, explaining that her parents didn't understand the benefit of attending therapy.

The 'Game of Thrones' star also suggested that the UK lags behind the US in regards to mental health treatments.

She explained: "My parents are still like, 'Why do you go to therapy?' and I’m like, 'Because I’m depressed, remember?' It’s a very British thing – that idea you should just get on with it, ‘chin up’."

Sophie conceded that attending therapy has been a huge help to her over recent years.

The actress - who has been married to Joe since 2019 - said: "Therapy is seen as a bit self-indulgent, a bit soft. But therapy and medication have helped me immeasurably."